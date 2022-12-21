Tom Watson apologises in first Lords speech for promoting false sex abuse claims



Former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson has apologised during his maiden speech in the House of Lords for his role in promoting false sex abuse claims.Now known by his title of Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, the appointment of the political veteran to the upper chamber faced fierce criticism over accusations he “destroyed” lives by championing claims made by fantasist Carl Beech.Beech, known as “Nick”, made claims there was a VIP paedophile ring operating in Westminster, which were investigated by police and eventually found to have no basis.In the Lords on Wednesday, the Labour peer apologised to Lady Brittan, the widow of the late Lord Brittan of Spennithorne, who served in Margaret Thatcher’s government and who was falsely accused of sex crimes by Beech.I apologise unreservedly to Lady Brittan for the role that I played in the investigation of historic child sexual abuse. Her experiences led to several recommendations about how the police conduct themselvesRead MoreThe botched police inquiry into the allegations, which cost millions of pounds, saw dawn raids on the Brittans’ home, among others.Lord Brittan died of cancer in 2015, aged 75, before he was publicly cleared.Lord Watson told fellow peers: “The first area where I think consensus is always better than disagreement is police reform.“I apologise unreservedly to Lady Brittan for the role that I played in the investigation of historic child sexual abuse.“Her experiences led to several recommendations about how the police conduct themselves.“I’m sorry and I owe it to her to work to achieve those aims in this House in the months and years ahead.”Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe welcomed his apology, adding that it was “rightly” made.She said: “I would like to congratulate the noble lord, Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, for his maiden speech and for the apology he rightly made to Lady Brittan.“He brings of course the benefit of his 18 years as an MP, ministerial experience, his service to the Labour Party, the Amalgamated Engineering and Electrical Union and of course his enthusiasm for alternative rock music.”Labour peer and trade unionist Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome my great and noble friend Lord Watson to the House and thank him for his very important opening speech, his maiden speech, and in particular his apology.“It takes some doing to apologise like that and for us it takes some right also to say we’re sorry ourselves, and we accept it and we welcome him very much indeed, and look forward to his contributions and the work that he will do in the House.”After the death of Lord Brittan in 2015, Lord Watson, branded the “cheerleader in chief” of fake claims, accused the former home secretary of “multiple child rape” and quoted Beech describing him as “as close to evil as a human being could get”.A review later found Lord Watson had put pressure on investigating officers, although he disputes the findings.Beech, himself a convicted paedophile, was subsequently jailed for 18 years for fabricating a string of claims including rape, torture and murder.Lord Watson, who stepped down from Parliament in the 2019 election, had served as MP for West Bromwich East for 18 years and was deputy Labour leader from 2015-2019.The 55-year-old is now chairman of UK Music and a senior adviser on problem gambling to Flutter Entertainment.He said in his maiden speech that he had received a warm welcome in the Lords, which he said was a “difference” between the unelected chamber and the Commons.The new peer said: “From the day of introduction, I was made to feel very welcome.“The doorkeepers, Garter and his team, Black Rod and her team, our clerks, the catering staff and our IT people – they all displayed kindness and professionalism and it is deeply appreciated.”Several peers welcomed him to the House, including Liberal Democrat Lord Wallace of Saltaire, who said: “I’m glad to be able to welcome Lord Watson, after his three years leave of absence from Westminster, he’s back.”However, he has not had a warm welcome from everyone in the chamber, most notably by Tory ex-chancellor Lord Lamont, who previously branded the appointment “an absolute disgrace” and a “stain” on the Lords.