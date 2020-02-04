Tom Ferry Named Real Estate’s No. 1 Coach for an Unprecedented 7th Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA (STL.News) – For the seventh consecutive year, Tom Ferry was named the No. 1 coach in real estate by the Swanepoel Power 200, the definitive ranking of residential real estate’s top leaders. Tom Ferry ranked No. 61 on the list of influential people in the residential real estate industry.

The Swanepoel T3 Group creates its annual Power 200 rankings by conducting more than 400 hours of research, countless debates, and deep analysis of numbers and organizational information. Leaders are evaluated based on the position they hold, the decision-making power associated with that position, the financial resources at their disposal, their organization’s industry significance and geographic reach, and more, according to Swanepoel.

“Being recognized alongside the outstanding leaders of so many innovative companies we’ve worked with over the years is incredibly rewarding to me,” says Tom Ferry, Founder and CEO, Ferry International, LLC. “I personally strive to improve what I bring to the table every year, and in turn, bring positive change to the hard-working people who are out there setting the standard for our industry. I’m very excited for where we’re headed as a company and where the industry is headed as a whole.”

Tom Ferry is also a business coaching company that provides professionals and entrepreneurs with one-on-one coaching, experiential training events, and online productivity products. In his 30+ years as a leading real estate coach, Tom Ferry has perfected the proven success systems to help professionals fulfill their greatness.

In 2019, Ferry’s company re-invented its online coaching portal, illūm, to provide an even greater user experience. The revolutionary coaching platform includes goal setting capabilities, tracking and measuring tools, on-demand roleplays, thousands of resources and a powerful agent-to-agent referral system.

In addition, the company recently released its 2020 events schedule including a brand-new event called Operations Edge into its ever-popular lineup of Sales Edge, Marketing Edge, Leaders Edge, and its flagship Success Summit. These powerful training events span all aspects of successfully running a real estate business, including proven lead generation strategies, lead conversion skills, sales scripts, business planning and much more. All of the events are geared toward helping real estate professionals maximize productivity, better serve their clients and create more successful businesses.

About Tom Ferry:

As the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power 200 and founder/CEO of real estate’s leading coaching company, Tom Ferry brings 30+ years of coaching experience to agents worldwide. His ever-growing influence impacts professionals in a wide variety of ways – including rigorous accountability coaching, the popular #TomFerryShow delivering free, fresh and relevant real estate tips weekly, highly engaging training events, two best-selling books, and his legendary keynote speeches.