Tolland Man Edgard Martinez Sentenced to 29 Months in Federal Prison for Cocaine Trafficking and Gun Possession Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Edgard Martinez, 39, of Tolland, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to 29 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in March 2019, law enforcement arranged two controlled purchases of cocaine in Bridgeport from Martinez and his associate, Desny Sosa-Hernandez. On March 20, 2019, after investigators coordinated the purchase of 300 grams of cocaine from Martinez and Sosa-Hernandez, Martinez drove from his residence in Tolland to pick up Sosa-Hernandez at his residence in Waterbury. The pair then intended to drive together to Bridgeport to consummate the drug transaction. When Martinez arrived at Sosa-Hernandez’s residence, investigators apprehended Martinez and Sosa-Hernandez and seized a brown paper bag containing 300 grams of cocaine inside Martinez’s vehicle. A subsequent search of Martinez’s residence revealed a .45 caliber handgun, a quantity of cocaine, and items used to process and package narcotics. A search of Sosa-Hernandez’s residence revealed shoeboxes containing a total of $18,111 in cash.

Martinez’s criminal history includes a felony narcotics conviction for which he received a four-year sentence.

Martinez has been detained since his federal arrest on March 28, 2019. On September 3, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

On November 6, 2019, Sosa-Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine. He is released on a $100,000 bond while awaiting sentencing.

This matter has been investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) and Milford Police Department. The Task Force includes participants from the Connecticut State Police and the Milford, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford and Bridgeport Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel J. Gentile.

