Toledo; U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and Police Chief Kral announce results of Operation Red-Zone

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and Toledo Police Chief George Kral announced the results of Operation Red-Zone over the holiday weekend in the city of Toledo:

7 individuals were investigated for firearms violations

3 were referred for federal prosecution and

6 firearms were seized

In addition to these firearm investigations, the number of persons shot in the city of Toledo decreased by 83% compared to the same time as last year and no homicides were reported.

“Any firearm carried illegally is a firearm that could potentially cause serious harm or end a life,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Each illegal firearm and offender we get off the streets makes the community a safer place to live. I want to thank Chief Kral and the Toledo Police for their partnership in this endeavor and look forward to further cooperation and success. We need the help of everyone in law enforcement and the greater community to help end violent crime. ”

“As cities across the nation work towards stopping the escalation in gun violence, I am proud of the teamwork displayed this weekend amongst Toledo Police and Federal Agents,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “The cases referred for federal prosecution will set an example to those who illegally carry firearms and disrupt the peace in our city that it will not be tolerated in Toledo. As TPD and Federal Agents continue to work together to arrest these dangerous criminals, it is my hope that as a community we work towards a feasible solution to eliminate gun violence.”

Operation Red-Zone was a combined federal, state and local partnership aimed at reducing gun violence over the Labor Day weekend. In addition, Operation Red-Zone seeks to pursue federal charges, where applicable, against individuals who are prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms, or who otherwise use firearms in a violent crime or drug trafficking offense.

