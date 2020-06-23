Toledo man Marcus Henderson sentenced for accepting bribe while employed as a corrections officer for the Lucas County Correctional Center

(STL.News) – Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that Marcus Henderson, age 34, of Toledo was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after a trial by jury found Hendersen guilty of one count of Hobbs Act extortion under color of official rights and one count of providing contraband in prison.

According to court filings, Hendersen was a corrections officer at the Lucas County jail in 2016 when he accepted a $500 bribe to smuggle a cell phone and tobacco into the jail for an inmate.

This case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Freeman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Futrell.

