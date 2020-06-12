Toledo man Juarvez Whitfield Neeley indicted for using a firearm in a crime of violence

(STL.News) – Justin. E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Juarvez Whitfield Neeley, 22, of Toledo with interference with commerce by threats or violence and using, carrying, or possessing a firearm during and in retaliation of a crime of violence.

According to the criminal complaint filed in this matter, On March 29, 2020, officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Summit Market on 3740 North Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio. Upon arrival, officers identified two victims that had been shot. The victims claimed that two armed men entered the store and one of the men, later identified as Neeley, approached the counter, demanded money and ultimately shot both victims.

A Toledo Police Officer and numerous tips received identified one of the unknown suspects as Juarvez Whitfield Neeley. On May 15, 2020, Neeley was placed into custody without incident by the United States Marshals Service. The second suspect remains at large.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI and the Toledo Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew D. Simko.

