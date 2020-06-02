Toledo man Jayvon Wynne sentenced to 20 years for role in drug trafficking conspiracy

(STL.News) – Justin E. Herdman, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that Jayvon Wynne, age 25, of Toledo, has been sentenced to a term of 240 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to federal charges including drug conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“Today’s two-decade sentence reflects the severe consequences of trafficking drugs in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This 20-year sentence sends a simple message – we will not let people like Jayvon Wynne and his associates profit off of the pain and suffering they cause from their illegal activities.”

“This individual is responsible for bringing danger and violence to our neighborhoods, and for this, he will spend significant time behind bars,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith. “The FBI will continue collaborative efforts to rid our communities of armed drug dealing criminals.”

“The 20-year sentence of Jayvon Wynne should continue to send a message to those in our community who wish to break the law,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “That message being, that we will not rest until you are off of our streets. Wynne was the third defendant who was involved in a felonious assault where TPD officers were the targets. I appreciate and value the relationships TPD has with of federal partners, and will tirelessly work to keep Toledo safe.”

According to the indictment filed in this matter, from 2014 to 2017, Wynne and nine other defendants worked together and conspired to distribute large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in the Toledo area. Wynne admitted to playing an aggravating role in the conspiracy and exercised a degree of control over the activities of the other defendants. Wynne admitted to initiating a strategy of providing free half grams of heroin to customers on Sundays who had purchased narcotics from the group throughout the week. On July 25, 2017, Wynne possessed more than five grams of heroin and a Glock 9 mm pistol, which he used in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Wynne is currently serving 18 years in state prison for two convictions of felonious assault, one of which carries a firearm specification. His federal sentence will run concurrently.

Previously sentenced in this matter are:

Chad Burkholder, age 37, of Toledo, sentenced to 70 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances

Ryin Douglas-Reed, age 30, of Toledo, sentenced to 100 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances

Laurie Lehman, age 51, of Toledo, sentenced to 65 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled

Julie Murdock, age 49, of Toledo, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled

Russell Watson, age 36, of Toledo, sentenced to 68 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance

Terrance Allen, 28; Nathaniel Barringer, 25; Megan Champion, 42, and Donte Walker, 32, all of Toledo have previously pled guilty for their roles in this conspiracy and are scheduled to be sentenced in September 2020.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Toledo Police Department, the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and Northwest Ohio Violent Crime Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alissa M. Sterling and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Simko.

