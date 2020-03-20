Toledo area physician Manish Gupta indicted for sex trafficking and illegally distributing a controlled substance

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury in Toledo has returned a two-count indictment charging Manish Raj Gupta, aka Manny Gupta, age 49, of Sylvania, Ohio and a Toledo area plastic surgeon, with one count of sex trafficking by force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion and one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance to the sex trafficking victim.

The indictment alleges that, from August through September of 2016, Manish Raj Gupta used force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to compel a woman, identified as Victim #1, to engage in commercial sex by drugging her without her consent or knowledge, outside the course of any legitimate medical treatment, and then committed sexual acts on her while she was unconscious, which he recorded.

Based on other court records and public filings:

The defendant would travel to medical conferences in large urban areas including Chicago in March and April of 2013, Cleveland of April 2013, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale of June 2015 and July 2019, Los Angeles of September 2016, and various other dates in San Francisco and Detroit. The defendant would often stay at centrally located hotels and hire escorts in the area. He would then administer drugs to his victims and perform sexual acts of violence.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

