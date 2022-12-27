Tokes (TKS) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Tokes (TKS) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Tuesday, the Payment Tokens has dropped 0.01% to $0.0008198789734.

InvestorsObserver is giving Tokes a 97 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Tokes!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Tokes a high volatility rank of 97, placing it in the top 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

TKS’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Tokes price is trading near resistance. With support near $0.000819801376571576 and resistance at $0.000819904695169697. This positions Tokes with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

