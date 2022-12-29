TNC Coin (TNC) Falls 0.26%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

TNC Coin (TNC) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Thursday, the crypto has dropped 26.1% to $0.000370824913.

InvestorsObserver gives TNC Coin a high volatility rank of 83, placing it in the top 17% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

TNC’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.TNC Coin price is well positioned going forward. With support near $0.000329523643767634 and resistance set at $0.000394133419785822. This positions TNC Coin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

