Titusville: Kimberly Ann Pleads Guilty in Meth Conspiracy

Titusville Woman, Kimberly Ann Gesin Pleads Guilty in Meth Conspiracy

ERIE, PA (STL.News) A resident of Titusville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Kimberly Ann Gesin, 44, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from in and around June 2018, to on or about February 28, 2020, Gesin conspired with her co-defendants to distribute methamphetamine as they participated in a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties.

Judge Baxter scheduled sentencing for June 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court continued Gesin on bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop E, Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Gesin.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today