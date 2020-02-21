Tirso Garcia-Valdez and two more man Indicted for Conspiring to Traffic 20,000 Fentanyl Pills and 20 Pounds of Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Tirso Garcia-Valdez, 27, of Mexico, Misael Garcia-Carranza, 23, of Mexico, and Brenda Carmona-Venegas, 37, of Los Angeles, were indicted Thursday for conspiring and possessing with intent to distribute approximately 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Jan. 9, in Kern County, Garcia-Valdez sold approximately 300 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills. Garcia-Carranza drove Garcia Valdez to the deal and was present in the vehicle as the deal occurred. On Jan. 30, Garcia-Valdez sold approximately 2,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills. Garcia-Carranza drove Garcia-Valdez to this deal. On Feb. 13, Garcia-Valdez, Garcia-Carranza and Carmona-Valdez conspired to possess with the intent to distribute approximately 20,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills and approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, which were seized by law enforcement.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

