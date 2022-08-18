Timothy Wayne Dodd Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

South Charleston Man, Timothy Wayne Dodd Sentenced to More than 20 Years in Prison for Major Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

(STL.News) Timothy Wayne Dodd, 46, of South Charleston, was sentenced today to 21 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for helping to operate a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy in and around St. Albans and South Charleston during the summer of 2021.

A federal jury found Dodd guilty of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on March 24, 2022. Evidence at trial revealed that Dodd and co-defendant Shane Kelly Fulkerson divided large shipments of methamphetamine into pound and half-pound quantities for local dealers to distribute. Fulkerson would travel to Kentucky approximately once per week to obtain 20 or more pounds of methamphetamine at a time. Dodd collected and paid Fulkerson $137,740 in drug proceeds between July 10, 2021, and August 11, 2021.

Trial evidence further showed that Dodd continued to collect drug proceeds for Fulkerson following Fulkerson’s arrest and detention on August 12, 2021. Dodd also removed evidence from Fulkerson’s residence following Fulkerson’s arrest but prior to law enforcement officers arriving with a search warrant.

Fulkerson was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison on June 16, 2022. Dodd and Fulkerson are among 17 individuals charged with various drug and firearms offenses in three separate indictments resulting from a long-term investigation the methamphetamine conspiracy. All 17 defendants have been convicted.

Dodd was on parole at the time he committed this offense, and has prior felony convictions for drug crimes:

For attempting to manufacture methamphetamine in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on October 31, 2002.

For attempted possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Roane County Circuit Court on October 27, 2014.

For possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Kanawha Circuit Court on November 26, 2019.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha and Putnam County Sheriff’s Departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Joshua Hanks and Alex Hamner prosecuted the case.

This prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today