Timothy Thompson Charged with Indecent Exposure & Lewdness by NPD

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 28, 2020, at approximately 2:37 A.M., members from Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Timothy Thompson, age 35, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for Indecent Exposure and Lewdness, a Class B Felony.

On June 28, 2020, officers responded to a local restaurant for the report of a male performing an act of gross lewdness on himself in the establishment’s drive through. Upon arrival, officers located Thompson and determined he was responsible for the incident. Thompson was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure and Lewdness.

In 2006, Thompson was convicted on two counts of Indecent Exposure and Lewdness, Class A Misdemeanors in Nashua District Court. Due to these convictions, Thompson is a Tier II registered sex offender in New Hampshire and must register biannually. Thompson was additionally convicted of Indecent Exposure and Lewdness out of Hillsborough County South Superior Court in 2009 and 2010. These convictions resulted in Thompson’s charge being upgraded to a Class B Felony. Detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.

A Class B Felony is punishable up to 7 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Thompson was released on $500.00 cash bail and will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665. Please follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @Nashuapolice.

