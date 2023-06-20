Timothy J. Lundquist – Pleaded Guilty – Employment Taxes pleaded guilty to willfully failing to account for and pay over employment taxes.

(STL.News) A Minnesota man, Timothy J. Lundquist, who owned an automobile transmission business, pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to account for and pay over employment taxes.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Timothy J. Lundquist owned and operated Dynotec Industries, Inc., an automobile transmission remanufacturing company based in Jordan, Minnesota. Lundquist was responsible for filing quarterly employment tax returns and collecting and paying over to the IRS payroll taxes withheld from employees’ wages. For at least the last quarter of 2013 through 2018, Lundquist did not, however, pay withholdings to the IRS or file required employment tax returns. In total, he caused a tax loss to the IRS of over $1.2 million.

Lundquist faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Ahmed Almudallal of the Justice Department’s Tax Division is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice