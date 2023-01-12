Tiger Woods-backed SPAC Sports & Health Tech scraps $150M IPO plans

Matt Stroshane/Getty Images Entertainment

Tiger Woods-backed SPAC Sports & Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (LDSP) has withdrawn plans for a $150M initial public offering.

The SPAC first filed with the SEC for an IPO in January 2022, with the intention of securing a business combination in the sports and health sectors.

Woods was a lead investor in the SPAC. Other key investors were former pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA player David Lee.

For more SPAC news, check out SA’s SPAC News page.

