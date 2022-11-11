Tiger Global Eight sells 0.73% stake in PB Fintech

Tiger Global Eight sold 0.73% or 32,84,422 shares in PB Fintech at an average traded price of Rs 388.34 per share. This was at a premium of 4% to the previous day’s closing price of Rs 373.9 apiece on the NSE.

In the entity, Tiger Global Eight held 4.23% stake as of the quarter ended September.

PB Fintech is the new age stock that listed on stock exchanges on November 15 at a premium of over 17% against its issue price of Rs 980.

The stock on a year-to-date basis has reaped a negative return of 58%. Shares of that runs online insurance aggregator Policybazaar as well as credit comparison company Paisabazaar ended higher by close to 7% at Rs 399.3 as on Friday’s closing.

