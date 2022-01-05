Three Unique Jobs You Should Consider When Changing Careers

(STL.News) It seems like new careers are popping up daily. However, the ones you most commonly see involve technology, medicine, law, and financing. While there’s plenty of opportunity in these fields, that’s not all there is to explore. There are plenty of jobs that don’t take the traditional trajectory but are equally rewarding. If you’re looking to change careers, here are three unique jobs you should consider.

Financing Your Career Change

Color Expert

The first job you may never have heard about is a color expert. Yes, you can have a lucrative career by simply knowing your colors and how they influence buying habits. But just like other careers, you do have to study for it. Color theory can actually be a somewhat difficult concept to grasp. The purpose of a color expert is to incorporate their knowledge of color psychology, demonstrate their accuracy by staying on top of trends, and go over statistics. Color experts are needed in a variety of fields. Some of the most common ones are architecture, graphic design, and even content creation for social media and advertising.

Clinical Ethicist

You may think that this isn’t an odd job because it’s in the medical field, but clinical ethicists are kind of underrated. In fact, some people don’t even know that this job exists. What this job entails is that you provide an unbiased viewpoint on specific medical situations. This is to help the doctors, nurses, and even the patients make the proper decisions. Think of them as the tiebreakers of medicine. You’d be surprised how diverse people’s opinions can be in the medical field. When something isn’t agreed upon, a clinical ethicist is brought in to give a neutral stance and point-of-view. They can even help medical professionals uncover something they couldn’t originally see.

Flavorist

Probably one of the most unique jobs available is flavorists. The role of a flavorist is to craft flavors, which include both natural and artificial. To work in this role, you do need a Ph.D. You need a firm understanding of chemistry and biochemistry and also have a genuine interest in the field. However, once you graduate, you can work in a variety of places where you’ll gain hands-on experience and training through apprenticeships.