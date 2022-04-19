Three Sioux Falls Men Charged for Roles in Bank Fraud & Money Laundering Conspiracies

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced today that three men from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in bank fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

Antyon Hamilton Hogan Jr., age 24, Marvin Antuon Williams, age 31, and Giovanni Hamilton, age 23, were indicted on April 5, 2022. Each initially appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on April 7, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 30 years in custody for Bank Fraud Conspiracy, 20 years in custody for Money Laundering Conspiracy, and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution and forfeiture may also be ordered.

According to the Indictment, in 2020 and continuing until April 2022, Hogan, Williams, and Hamilton conspired and agreed with others to knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct bank fraud and financial transactions affecting interstate and foreign commerce. Specifically, the three co-conspirators knowingly conspired to execute and attempt to execute a scheme and artifice to defraud financial institutions throughout the Sioux Falls area and elsewhere, including, but not limited to, First Premier Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Levo Credit Union, First National Bank, First Bank and Trust, U.S. Bank, American Bank and Trust, American State Bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, Pima Federal Credit Union, JP Morgan Chase, and Security National Bank of South Dakota.

These defendants, as alleged, schemed to obtain money, funds, and other property owned by, and under the custody and control of, the aforementioned financial institutions, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.

After obtaining funds through fraud, the three co-conspirators and others engaged in depositing, transferring, wiring, and withdrawing currency and funds at financial institutions, which involved the proceeds of specified unlawful activity – that is, the bank fraud identified above. These defendants knew that the transactions were designed in whole or in part to conceal and disguise the nature, location, source, ownership, or control of the proceeds of the fraud scheme.

While conducting and attempting to conduct such financial transactions, it is alleged that Hogan, Williams, and Hamilton knew that the property involved in the financial transactions represented the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity.

The charges are merely accusations, and Hogan, Williams, and Hamilton are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sioux Falls Police Department, U.S. Postal Service, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy R. Jehangiri is prosecuting the case.

Hogan and Williams were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending further proceedings and trial. Hamilton was released on bond. A trial date of June 14, 2022, has been set.

