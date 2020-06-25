Three Sacramento Police Department Officers Rescued a Drowning Infant

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Three Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a home in South Sacramento for reports of an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures, including sweeping the child’s mouth, which removed an object causing him to choke. Officers continued to provide aid, and the infant’s condition improved as Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived to relieve the officers.

The child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The Sacramento Police Department commends the quick thinking and heroic efforts of our officers, which saved a young life.

