Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin – NewsBTC

After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.

The upcoming meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is emerging as a solid contender for long-term cryptocurrency investment within the industry. Native to the Big Eyes project, the token plays an integral role in an ecosystem designed to promote Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) and champion the blockchain technology cause. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also very committed to charitable causes and recently donated to Luna Children. The token will also allocate 5% of its total supply to ocean-saving charities.

This piece takes an in-depth look at Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Uniswap (UNI), and Aave (AAVE), two other altcoins that could be valuable assets in the ongoing bear market. See more below.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the most prominent crypto platforms in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space, a burgeoning new industry that provides a new approach to banking and finance. Uniswap (UNI) is most notable for its role in facilitating the automated trading of DeFi coins and other crypto categories. It is a prime example of an Automated Market Maker (AMM) and an ideal environment for automated token trading, entirely open to anyone possessing tokens.

Its native cryptocurrency, UNI, is an integral part of its ecosystem and essential to all system operations. UNI facilitates several crypto-related activities within the Uniswap ecosystem, such as payment fees, network governance, etc. As an Ethereum (ETH) based ERC-20 token, UNI is available on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase Pro and Huobi.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is another prominent crypto platform within the DeFi space. It is a decentralized finance protocol that enables the borrowing and lending of crypto via liquidity pools. Aave (AAVE) is notable for introducing flash loans within the cryptocurrency industry, the first uncollateralized loan option in the DeFi space.

Its native cryptocurrency, AAVE, is an integral part of its ecosystem. AAVE is responsible for facilitating several operations, such as transaction fees and network governance. As an industry-leading DeFi coin, it is available on top crypto platforms, such as CoinDCX, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The upcoming meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is finding itself in the news more these days following its feud with fellow meme coin, Tamadoge (TAMA). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is making a name for itself as the first cat-based meme coin in an industry dominated by crypto dogs. Its rivalry with dog-based Tamdoge (DOGE) is putting the token in the interest of several players within the industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is emerging as a suitable alternative to investors who missed out on Tamadoge (TAMA) and promises a bigger and better presale. However, the token is approaching the end of the second stage of its presale, meaning that investors should consider making haste to purchase it before it comes to a close.

As the bear market rages on, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be a valuable long-term cryptocurrency investment for struggling investors. The token has been dubbed the next big cryptocurrency and looks prime for market domination in the not-too-distant future. For more information on Big Eyes, click here.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

