Three Lost Migrants Rescued in the Mountains

OCOTILLO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued three undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo Wednesday evening.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., El Centro Sector Dispatch received a call from the California Highway Patrol regarding three individuals who were lost in the mountains. Agents were given GPS coordinates of the group’s last known location.

Agents in the immediate area responded along with El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) to assist in the search and at approximately 11:25 p.m., agents located the three lost males one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border. After a wellness check, it was determined no medical assistance was needed, and it was determined that the three individuals did not possess the required documents to be present in the United States legally.

The three individuals were determined to be Mexican nationals and were taken into custody. They were then safely moved to a nearby CBP vehicle and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be further medically evaluated and processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 70 individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers.