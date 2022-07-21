Three Indicted On Fentanyl, Heroin, “Boot” Charges

Three indicted on fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and “boot” charges

Two Maryland men and a West Virginia man were indicted this week on multiple drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

The three are accused of working together to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and Eutylone, also known as “boot.” Those charged are:

Steven Bernard Parker, Jr., also known as “Mac Man,” 43, of Baltimore, Maryland

Danny Otero Johnson, Jr., also known as “Black,” 39, of Owings Mill, Maryland

Travis Jackson Latta, 34, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

The crimes are alleged to have occurred from April 2021 to June 2021 in Berkeley County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Alcohol, and Firearms; and the Martinsburg Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today