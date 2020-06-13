Three Columbia MO Men Charged with Heroin Trafficking

Keveon Martez Johnson, Marcus Johnson, and Marcus Seawood charged with Heroin Trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Three Columbia, Missouri, men were charged in federal court today for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in Boone County, Missouri.

Keveon Martez Johnson, 36, his brother, Marcus Johnson, 34, and Marcus Seawood, 38, were charged in separate but related criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Today’s complaints alleges that all three men participated in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in Boone County from Dec. 17, 2019, to June 11, 2020.

According to affidavits filed in support of the federal criminal complaints, the Columbia Police Department utilized a confidential source to make two controlled purchases of heroin/fentanyl from Keveon Johnson. The confidential source identified Marcus Johnson as a “runner” for Keveon Johnson who shows up to complete the narcotics transactions.

Investigators used another confidential source to purchase heroin from Seawood, the affidavits say. When the confidential source arrived for the transaction, Keveon and Marcus Johnson were in the vehicle with Seawood during the exchange.

Federal agents utilized a third confidential source, who had purchased heroin from Keveon Johnson on multiple occasions, to make four controlled purchases of heroin from Keveon Johnson and his associates in May 2020. On three occasions, the affidavits say, the confidential source purchased approximately six grams of heroin from Keveon Johnson for $450. On the fourth occasion, the affidavits say, the confidential source purchased approximately 12 grams of heroin from Keveon Johnson for $875.

On Thursday, June 11, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Keveon Johnson’s residence. Inside the pocket of a jacket in the master bedroom closet officers found a plastic bag that contained approximately 153 grams of heroin. In the same pocket, officers found $4,000. Inside the pocket of another jacket officers found a bag that contained approximately 15 grams of heroin.

Keveon and Marcus Johnson and Seawood were taken into custody on separate traffic stops on Thursday, June 11. At the time of his arrest, Marcus Johnson was in possession of approximately three grams of heroin.

The charges contained in these complaints are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

These cases are being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Jolly. They were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Columbia, Mo., Police Department.

