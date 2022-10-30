Thousands of secret Liz Truss texts could be in hands of left-wing UK papers after phone hack

THOUSANDS of secret Liz Truss texts could be in the hands of left-wing UK newspapers after her phone was hacked, it is feared.

Sources close to the former PM are worried at least a year’s worth of private messages had been handed to rivals as well as foreign states.

2 It is feared thousands of secret Liz Truss texts could be in the hands of left-wing UK newspapers after her phone was hacked Credit: PA

2 A former MI6 chief yesterday warned that ministers need more cyber lessons Credit: Rex

It comes after reports her mobile was compromised back when she was Foreign Secretary by suspected agents of Russia.

Ministers refused to deny the reports but would not comment further over fears it could enlighten enemies even more about how UK security services operate.

A former MI6 chief yesterday warned that ministers need more cyber lessons.

Sir Alex Younger said top politicians were not being trained up enough on the dangerous security threats which could hit their phones.

He told Times Radio there was no such thing as a totally secure phone, but added: “Levels of education aren’t high enough, and I don’t think people are focusing enough on the risks to their security and their devices.

“These are hidden threats that aren’t properly understood. I think that’s true of ministers as anyone else, and there’s a premium on making sure they’re properly educated.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove insisted that there were “very robust” rules in place to protect ministers and their information.

He said: “I’m sure that Liz, both as Foreign Secretary and as Prime Minister, will have followed the advice she was given by the intelligence and security communities.”

But he refused to go into more detail, adding: “Loose lips can sink ships when it comes to these questions.”

Labour demanded a probe into the incident.