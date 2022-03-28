Thomas Patrick Pleads Guilty to Burglarizing Post Office

Modesto Man, Thomas Patrick Day Pleads Guilty to Burglarizing Post Office in Calaveras County

FRESNO, CA (STL.News) Thomas Patrick Day, 41, of Modesto, pleaded guilty today to burglarizing a post office, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on the night of July 2, 2020, Day broke into the post office at 8271 Camanche Parkway South in Wallace, a town in Calaveras County. He used a glass breaker tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the post office and then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses.

This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton is prosecuting the case.

Day is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on June 21, 2022. If convicted, Day faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today