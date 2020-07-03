Thomas McIntyre Wins Second Six-Figure Powerball Prize

Michigan (STL.News) Luck struck a second time for a Belleville man who won $250,000 from the Michigan Lottery playing Powerball online.

Thomas McIntyre, 65, matched four of the white balls and the Powerball – 01-33-35-40-69 and PB: 24 – in the April 22 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, his prize was multiplied by five for a $250,000 prize. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

The is McIntyre’s second big Powerball win. In October 2019, McIntyre won a $100,000 prize playing Powerball online.

“You never really expect to win a huge Lottery prize, winning for a second time is truly unbelievable,” said McIntyre. “Just like when I won in October, the first person I shared the news with was my mom.

“The timing was so good. I found out I won $250,000 the day before my birthday and the day before I was set to retire. This will make my retirement so much more enjoyable and take a lot of stress away.”

McIntyre visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to invest his winnings.

