This Week on Crypto Twitter: Musk and Dorsey’s Text Correspondence Leaked, Do Kwon Pleads (Further) Innocence – Decrypt

?@Ukraine_DAO (??, ??) is working with @maralllo to set up Iran DAO – @Iranian_DAO (??, ??)
It will serve as a support network for the brave women of Iran.
— UkraineDAO.eth (@Ukraine_DAO) September 26, 2022
Bitcoin has been remarkably resilient the past few weeks despite the stock market losing trillions in value. No idea if this is the bottom but there’s been a curious decoupling. Are folks starting to re-examine the “disaster insurance” thesis?
— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) September 27, 2022
New study: In 2019 and 2020, Bitcoin mining climate damages were higher than gas power generation and nearly as high as coal power. Since 2018 they’ve always been higher than:
– Petrol + car manufacturing
– Meat (inc beef)
– Mining (gold, copper, etc) https://t.co/XYZDfRHkZR pic.twitter.com/NnZO1IR0CV
— Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) September 29, 2022
FTX Reshuffle
1/ An announcement: I’m stepping down as President of @FTX_Official. Over the next few months I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company.
— Brett Harrison (@BrettHarrison88) September 27, 2022
Really grateful to work with @zachdex, @_Ryne_Miller, and others to push forward in the US; and a heartfelt goodbye to @Brett_FTX as he transitions to an advisor and FTX US transitions to its Miami HQ!
Being agile and coordinated is a core value–it’ll be great to be together.
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 27, 2022
. @SBF_FTX and most of @FTX_Official reaaaaally don’t care much for formal titles, people familiar tell me.
Great example: the companies don’t really have CFOs, but their finance teams do the same amount of work.
4/
— Akash Pasricha (@akashpasricha) September 30, 2022
Do Kwon still not running
What has been probably the most surprising in all this is the amount of misinformation that gets spread.
There is no “cashout” as alleged, i havent used kucoin or okex in at least the last year, and no funds of tfl, lfg or any other entities have been frozen. https://t.co/E1cbKgoqQz
— Do Kwon ? (@stablekwon) September 28, 2022
Elon’s Twitter saga
Why do I get thevibe that Jack is the one getting played here ? He sounds earnest while Musk comes across as someone wanting to steal an idea or something, lol.
— Santosh Kumar (@SantoshSusarla) September 29, 2022