This smallcap stock rallies 13% in 2 days after restart of Padra plant

Shares of rallied over 3% in Friday’s intraday trade, gaining 13% in the two trading days, after the company announced the restart of operations of its Unit 1 of the Padra plant in Gujarat.

“After the temporary shutdown of the plant of the company situated at Padra (Unit 1), we would like to announce that the plant is restarted from today onwards on a regular basis after necessary equipment up-gradation and maintenance,” the company said in its BSE filing on Wednesday.

At 1 pm, the stock was trading 3% up at Rs 121.95. Shares of the ceramic and sanitaryware firm rallied 10% to settle at Rs 119.9 on Thursday. The stock has jumped 17.8% in the last three months whereas it has tanked 13% year-to-date.

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India, said “Exxaro Tiles has given steady growth in revenue and EPS over the last year which is a positive sign in terms of business prospects.”

“The company has seen modest net income growth of 11% over the past five years. With a high rate of reinvestment, a low ROE, the company has managed to see considerable growth in its earnings. On technical setup, the momentum indicators and oscillators on the daily chart are suggesting an immediate target of 135 levels in the near term,” he added.

According to the latest quarterly earnings, the company recorded a 7.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in operating revenues. Meanwhile, the company’s annual revenue growth of 25.71% beat its 3-year CAGR of 10.08%, according to Trendlyne data.

Exxaro Tiles, incorporated in the year 2008, is a smallcap company with a market cap of Rs 536.45 crore. The company operates in the building materials sector.

