This NHS crisis is historic – a war footing is the only way to deal with it | Simon Jenkins

The gap between order and chaos is narrow. A Swindon patient waits 99 hours for a hospital bed. A Gwynedd woman lies screaming for 25 hours for an ambulance to arrive. It is said 500 people a week are dying for want of emergency care. Britain’s much-vaunted NHS appears to have hit a wall. Winter after winter it has cried crisis as numbers have surged towards capacity. Now everything has combined against it. Flu is piled on top of Covid, strikes are piled on care home blockages and labour shortages. Whitehall targets for ambulance waiting times, GP appointments and spare bed spaces have taken on the ghostly uncertainty of Chinese pandemic statistics.Crises in health are unlike those in public services such as education and transport. They involve life and death. But given the fractured supply line from 999 calls to A&E admissions to hospital beds to care homes, it is hard to know where to point the finger of cause and effect. The whole system appears to be bursting at the seams.Under Tony Blair, Labour oversaw one of the largest hikes in NHS spending of the postwar years. Yet its policies starkly failed to deliver. Since the 2000s, Britain has fallen steadily behind Germany, France, Canada and even the US in availability of quality medical care. Eight hundred GP practices have closed in the past eight years. Seven million patients await hospital treatment in England. A third of under-35s are ready to spend their own money going private. NHS dentistry is all but extinct. Many point out that other countries in Europe are currently facing similar crises – and that must be borne in mind when reacting today. But either way, the problem remains urgent and blame is no solution.Politics is little help. Both parties have “prioritised” the NHS before elections and hurled money at it afterwards. Politicians shout at each other to just spend more. The health secretary, Steve Barclay, was even reported to have told the Treasury he would not know what to do with more cash if he got it.Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer both recognise the urgency of NHS reform and improvement, so much so that it may be worth treating this as a war, with a parliamentary coalition for the duration. It is hard to think of anything more fatuous than the present weekly shouting-match at the dispatch box. The model of a huge centralised public corporation is no longer fit for purpose. It is not used elsewhere in Europe, where health service management is regionalised and localised. Britain’s layers – GPs, hospitals, care homes – are rigid and uncoordinated. Its occupational demarcations are archaic. Nothing changes.‘The health secretary, Steve Barclay, was reported to have told the Treasury he would not know what to do with more cash if he got it.’ Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PASlowly the argument for deep reform is taking hold, but it carries a terrible warning. Past attempts – such as more centralisation, privatisation and charitable status – have all had their defects. The NHS is manifestly too big, and bigness leads to rule by edicts and targets. Nye Bevan was wrong in dismissing Herbert Morrison’s desire for national health to be a local service. Attempts in the 1980s to reduce overall spare-bed wastage are one reason for the present acute bed shortages. Little has been done to reform the care sector. Allowing the privatisation of council care homes has been a scandalous waste of money yet nothing has been done to end it. It is hard not to see the NHS as a model of all that has gone wrong with Britain’s public sector.So we are left with today’s emergency. Nothing diminishes the support and affection for frontline staff. Like soldiers in wartime, they are workers to whom people instinctively turn when all seems lost. This makes the decision of nurses to go on strike at such a moment the more unwise. The system has clearly failed nurses. NHS employment must be improved and localised somehow, and all energies should be directed to changing it.Outside my local hospital, ambulances pile up, entombing patients and medical staff. The scene indoors is of silent desperation. Triage is blocked. Beds have run out. People must be suffering; some dying. The priority must be emptying the ambulances into somewhere, anywhere – schools, churches, council halls – so that trained volunteers can come to their relief and the ambulances be released into service. Health is a local crisis. Retired doctors and nurses must be pleaded with, summoned and if necessary bribed back to work; private sector hospitals and clinics should be commandeered. If this is like the pandemic of 2020 all over again, then we should treat it as such. And perhaps this time we might learn from our mistakes.