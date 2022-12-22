This multibagger solar energy company to soon issue bonus shares. Here are all details

KPI Green Energy, which made its D-Street debut in 2019, has announced its first ever bonus share issue. The bonus share issue is in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. against every share held by the eligible investor, he or she will be entitled to get one more.

The company has fixed the record date as January 18, 2023.

“This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated December 12, 2022, regarding the record date for the purpose of bonus shares, whereby the company has fixed Wednesday, January 18, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the names of Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares. In this regard, approval of the members has been sought by way of a Postal Ballot and the result for the same will be announced on January 10, 2023. Accordingly, we have finalized the record date in compliance with Regulation 42(3) of Listing Regulations,” said the company’s filing.

The ex-date when the stock adjusts in price as per the corporate action announced falls is January 18. This means investors intending to buy the stock for bonus shares must buy it before January 18. The stock has recorded a significant run-up, with its 1-year return at 191%, while its year-to-date (YTD) return is at 163%.

Notably, a major portion of the promoter shareholding in the stock is pledged. Also, FII stake in the green energy firm has increased from 0.39% in March 2022 to 2.42% in the September quarter.

KPI Green Energy, formerly known as KPI Global Infrastructure, is a smallcap company with a m-cap of Rs 1,522 crore. Gujarat-based company KPI Green Energy is one of the prominent solar power producers.

