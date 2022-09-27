This multibagger Dolly Khanna stock to trade ex-bonus on Wednesday

Shares of will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday. The chemical company in August had announced a 1:1 bonus share issuance. Since the announcement of the bonus issue, the scrip has rallied over 50%.

Dolly Khanna held 2,27,252 equity shares or a 3.91% stake in the company as of the quarter ended June 2022, according to the shareholding data.

In respect of the bonus share issue, the company intimated the revised record date as September 29, 2022. “We would like to inform that the fresh record date for the purpose of issuance of bonus shares is fixed on 29th September 2022”, said the company’s filing to the exchange.

Pondy Oxides is a multibagger scrip with one-year return of 156%. Ahead of the bonus share ex-date, the stock of the company ended with a cut of over 2% at Rs 1061.2 per share.

Pondy Oxides, incorporated in 1995, is the country’s leading lead, lead alloys and plastic additives producer. The smallcap company commands a market cap of Rs 617 crore.