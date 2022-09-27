This Cryptocurrency Might explode 100x by 2023 after the initial exchange offering – Washington City Paper

As promised, Tamadoge announced today that its native token TAMA would be listed on the OKX centralized crypto exchange on Tuesday, September 27th, at 11:00 UTC (12:00 BST).

Four hours before this actually happens, the investors who participated during the presale and became proud owners of TAMA tokens will be able to claim the tokens they are entitled to by clicking the claim button that can be found on the Tamadoge official website exactly at 08:00 BST.

Tamadoge has enormous potential to be successful at ICO

The presale of Tamadoge was extremely successful, and it managed to raise 19 million dollars in a matter of weeks. The presale started on July 25th, and it was already over on September 18th, making it one of the most popular presales this year.

TAMA is a meme coin with added utility. It will be the means for the players to get their virtual pet and later battle with it in order to get Dogepoints and climb up the leaderboard. According to CNBC analysts, the potential of TAMA will be enormous once it gets listed on the exchanges.

The success of the presale and the fact that we can easily say that it surpassed the popularity of Ethereum at one point, and even the P2E (play to earn) platform Stepn, is already enough to show its potential for growth in the future. While some experts believe TAMA’s value could go up 10x by next year, others are even more optimistic than that and believe it could achieve a value 100x bigger than it has now.

The team behind the TAMA coin dealt with the issues that the two biggest meme coins are facing – while Dogecoin has infinite supply, TAMA is a deflationary coin, and its supply will slowly decrease and increase its value consequently. On the other hand, Shiba Inu faces another issue – high supply but poor utility. TAMA battles on both of these fronts by offering added utility, and there is a plan to burn a portion of the coins with the intention of increasing their value by tackling the demand.

What draws the investors to TAMA?

Tamadoge awakens the nostalgic feel since it resembles Tamagotchis that we used to have as children. The players will be able to mint their pet and take care of it until it is ready to battle. Each pet is actually an NFT that can be later sold on the market or traded for the wanted NFT. Tamadoge is a fusion of metaverse, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, play-to-earn principle, and the opportunity to completely enjoy your time while playing, which can bring rewards as well.

TAMA takes the best out of all the projects we have seen so far and elevates it to a completely new level giving the players a chance to explore the play-to-earn space, the Tamaverse (the metaverse of this ecosystem), but also look forward to the AR (augmented reality) app that is planned to be released next year.

The fact that the roadmap of Tamadoge is fully transparent gives confidence to the investors, so everyone knows what they are investing in. Tamadoge is fully checked and verified by Coinsniper makes it even more appealing, especially because there have been many rugs pulls lately. With the turmoil that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other coins are going through, it does not come as a surprise that the investors now appreciate the transparency and security even more.

DEX is available on OKX

OKX, a centralized exchange that TAMA will be listed on, also has its own DEX, which is a decentralized exchange where the users will be able to trade TAMA directly without intermediaries. This will be especially useful for the traders who don’t manage to register on OKX, which is affected by the country of residence. DEX listing will become available on September 27th, at 17:00 UTC.

In addition, the investors will be happy to know that people who sign up have a chance to win a mystery box as a prize. This prize will be worth $10,000.

TAMA withdrawals will be available at 13:00 UTC on the same day.

We will surely find out more and update you on all the news regarding the first listing on the exchange for Tamadoge as we get closer to this very important day.

Conclusion

Tamadoge is certainly setting some new standards, and it is raising a lot of dust among crypto investors showing that things can be done a lot faster and better than before. TAMA presale has already gathered so many investors eager to jump in and get their hands on something new and exciting, and it can only get better from here. While we are anxious to see what will happen next, one thing is for sure – Tamadoge won’t disappoint us in any way!