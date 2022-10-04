This bluechip bank stock can offer 22% upside; here's why

As India’s economic activity picked up after Covid-led disruptions and credit demand remained strong, domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher maintained a buy rating on the stock of () for a target price of Rs 650, signalling an upside potential of over 22%.

The brokerage expects the credit demand to sustain given tightened liquidity in the system as that will push corporates to turn to banks for meeting their credit demand. The bank is gearing up to capitalise on the opportunity and there is an expected 15% overall growth for the public-run lender, in line with the industry.

Also, there is a revival in corporate credit demand. As of now, the bank has proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Additionally, there are unavailed limits amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. “Usually, as corporates add new capacity or expand existing ones beyond utilisation of 75-80%, banks see an influx of new capex proposals. Hence, the capex pipeline is expected to shore up from H2FY23,” noted the brokerage report. In the segment, the lender would selectively participate without compromising on pricing.

The brokerage also sees SME risk as abating. “SME portfolio is performing well with improved cash flows which is partly the reason that ECLGS portfolio has reduced over Mar’22 to Jun’22 from Rs 32,000 crore to Rs 28,000 crore, while OTR has reduced from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 28,700 crore,” said the brokerage.

Additionally, there is good traction in the home loan segment with the majority of the customers being first-time home buyers, it said, adding that Xpress credit has also picked up with an improved turnaround time of 2 hours via the bank’s Yono platform and 1-day via branches.

Asset quality risks at the lender have substantially receded and the management expects normalized slippages from this book. The credit quality of the SME book is better than the industry with GNPA at 6.5%, while no major slippages are expected from corporate, according to the brokerage. There are expectations to keep credit costs below 1%, it added.



“While we slightly tweak our estimates, we expect a core PAT CAGR of 20% over FY22-25E. Retaining the multiple at 1.4x, we roll forward to core Sep’24 ABV, raising SOTP-based TP from Rs 620 to Rs 650,” said the brokerage in its report.

