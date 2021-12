Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Three years ago today, Paul Whelan was detained by Russian authorities. He traveled?to Russia as?a tourist and?was imprisoned?and sentenced?on false charges. Secretary Blinken has been very clear about the need for Russia to release U.S. citizens Paul?Whelan and Trevor Reed unconditionally and immediately so they can be home with their families. Their release remains a vital priority for the United States.