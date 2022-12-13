Thinking of securing your debit, credit & other plastic cards? Learn what it means from Aparna Ramachandra

“One can buy this insurance online from fintech or card lenders. The plans can start at a base price of Rs 599 per annum. Now the premium or what you need to pay for this insurance depends on the kind of card you have, the number of cards that you are covering, the kind of financial profile that you have and the kind of spending that you do on credit card,” says Aparna Ramachandra, Founder Director, RectifyCredit.com

Let’s talk about securing one’s plastic card wallet – the debit and credit cards, PAN card and all the important loyalty membership cards that we carry around every day. One can actually get a protection plan which is called card protection plan or CPP. Can you explain what the CPP involves?

Before I explain that, please do not store the ATM and other passwords for all your cards in the same wallet. Otherwise, you will be giving that away on a platter to somebody who flicks your wallet.

Coming back to your question on CPP, basically what happens is they say that you need to buy a separate insurance which will help you in case you lose your cards or if there has been any other disability because of which you are unable to pay back your credit card bills and you know the whole plethora of the scenarios where you will need this support.

To start with, if you misplace or you lose your wallet and you have this protection plan, then with a single call, all your cards get blocked and reissuance of the cards gets initiated and PAN card replacement is also taken care of. If you have a mobile SIM that you want to change, that is also taken care of.

Basically one had to go to the police station and file an FIR and after that start the paperwork. This is an easy process because one call takes care of all of this. So in a nutshell, this is what the insurance plan is all about.

One can buy this insurance online from fintech or card lenders. The plans can start at a base price of Rs 599 per annum. Now the premium or what you need to pay for this insurance depends on the kind of card you have, the number of cards that you are covering, the kind of financial profile that you have and the kind of spending that you do on credit card.

If you lose your card or you have been incapacitated or are unable to pay the credit card bill, that does not mean that just because you have this insurance, everything is taken care of like in a medical insurance. It does not work like that. There is already a pre decided charge amount that the company informs you. It can be anything between Rs 50,000 to a lakh that they would be compensating you with or if you are in for a long haul and met with an accident, then after 24 months, these companies pay the minimum credit card bill. They do not pay your complete credit card bill.

That is an interesting bit because a lot of people are not aware of the fact that these protection plans also come with the payment of your credit card. Could you please elaborate on that?

Coming to credit cards, what they usually do is before you sign up for this insurance policy, they tell you what are your rights and what is your coverage. So if you lost the card or you have met with an accident while travelling in a rental car or have lost your job, if you have this insurance plan in place, they pay the minimum amount due on your credit card for an x amount of time.

Now this ensures that your credit profile does not get adversely affected so that your credit scores or credit profile is not hurt and they support you till you are able to get back and start repaying on your own. The other thing that happens is the penalty interest. Normally when you do not pay your credit card bill, there is also a late fee penalty and interest so there is a whole lot of components. Under this insurance, they make sure that the penalty is not levied for you.

So the minimum payment is done and whatever is remaining continues to be carried forward to your next bill.

Where do we get this kind of card protection plan? Do we get it in a normal general insurance policy or are there specific agencies?

All these credit card lenders have this insurance plan available and these insurance plans are available online and you do not need an agent.

In fact it should be made mandatory that when the credit companies are selling the high end cars they should insist that these users should have this insurance plan in place. Normally when they come to sell you a credit card they are only trying to push a card which has an annual fee because that is where they make their maximum commission. But it is also very important to study the customer profile, see the kind of spending patterns and where the user is coming from to the credit card companies. They should insist customers to have this credit card insurance plan.

What kind of premium do we have to pay to buy these plans? What is the cost of it annually?

I think they start at a very basic Rs 599 per annum plan. It goes up depending on the kind of cards you are going to be insuring, the number of cards that you are going to be insuring, what is your profile and your spending pattern.

Let us get to the main question; who exactly do you think should be buying these kinds of plans?

More than the heavy user, the person who is on the road more often, has a lot of travelling to do is someone who is using a lot of rentals and cars to commute should look at buying these plans. Also, people using airport lounges and the ones who visit places which are prone to pick pocketing for sure need to have this insurance.

Secondly, this is a good insurance plan for people with very high end credit cards. But people should not buy this insurance with the agenda that they are going to blow their money and then tell the credit card companies that they are not able to pay because insurance companies’ norms are very stringent and people may end up paying a premium but when they really need it they may not get this support.

Do not look at this insurance as a saviour in case you have overspent as that is not what this insurance is for. But it is for people with otherwise higher risk because they are travelling.

For example, if we have lost our wallet how exactly do we contact the company from whom we have bought this plan and what kind of cross checking or inspection would happen? How would they believe us that we have lost our wallet? Is there any kind of documentation that would be involved?

The first thing that you will have to do is to call on a number where all your cards and everything gets hot listed.

Two, for them to verify whether you really lost your card first they are going to stop your card so they know that there is going to be no more spending after that. So either debit or credit is stopped and thirdly like I said in case you have met with an accident or you lost your job then obviously those documents need to be substantiated.

But if there is a theft I think that is subsequent to the call and after having gotten all these cards hot listed there is a detailed call that is followed up from this company to make sure that there is nothing that is hanky-panky.

