Thibodaux Meth Dealer, Dontrell Mathews Sentenced to 120 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) DONTRELL MATHEWS, age 42, a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to 120 months’ imprisonment, three (3) of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2018, Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration used a confidential source to make a controlled purchase of approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine from MATHEWS.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Office of Homeland Security Investigations, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney André Jones.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today