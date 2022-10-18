TheTrade Is a Game-Changer in the Uniswap V3 Market of 2023

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Digital currency made splashes in the 2010s with a promise of decentralization and ultimate user privacy. However, most well-known crypto exchange giants, like Binance or Coinbase, are CEXs by essence. It means they are centralized exchange platforms, offering custodial wallets to users and collecting user data. No privacy, no user control, and no genuine decentralization – that’s what the CEX use is.

Luckily, by the end of the 2010s, crypto enthusiasts moved further with the idea of introducing the automated market-making (AMM) functionality that would remove the need for a centralized authority out of the exchange process. The idea was proposed by Vitalik Buterin and found its realization first in Bancor (early 2018) and then in Uniswap – a DEX released in late 2018.

Today, over 300 decentralized exchanges are online, each offering peer-to-peer exchange opportunities using the smart contract functionality. DEXs quickly rose in popularity, reaching over $1 trillion in trading volume in 2021 – an 858% increase compared to the 2020 stats. Despite the rising number of DEX projects, Uniswap remains the indisputable leader in the decentralized finance market, enjoying 75% of the total trading volume (as of late 2021). Its latest version, Uniswap V3, launched in 2021, introduced many exciting features and increased capital efficiency 4,000x, making its cryptocurrency liquidity pool one of the most stable and reliable in the DEX space.

What Is TheTrade?

TheTrade is a project that will expand the liquidity potential of Uniswap v3 and its functionality by providing users with spot limit orders and margin trading on beta launch. This way, TheTrade’s users enjoy the combined advantages of Uniswap V3’s massive liquidity and additional functionality.

The project is undergoing the seed round and intelligent contract audit in Q4 2022, with the initial set of available features limited to margin trading and limit orders. The roadmap for 2023 includes the following:

Beta Launch

The addition of a user-friendly dashboard

Leverage farming feature integration

Launch on the Polygon and Aurora mainnets

Product extensions for functioning on the NEAR protocol

What Are the Benefits of TheTrade?

Using the features of TheTrade.org for trading is an entirely different experience from what you used to have at CEXs like Binance or a variety of DEXs. The cons of DEXs are low liquidity and a high risk of price slippage. The downsides of CEXs are centralization, high limit, and market order fees.

TheTrade has considered all these problems and offered a different offering. Here you enjoy:

Massive liquidity from Uniswap V3.

An innovative margin trading protocol using the isolated Uniswap V3 liquidity for margin limit orders.

Smart leverage farming for a passive income from your crypto assets.

Automated limit orders that Uniswap V3 doesn’t support.

High commissions for liquidity provision (you receive a fee for placing an order, not vice versa).

These features are unique to existing DEXs, as none of them combines this toolkit under one roof. Even Uniswap V3, a well-known leader in the DEX niche, doesn’t feature limit orders, which means that users can only complete transactions based on the currently offered price.

How Does It Work?

Now let’s see how everything works on TheTrade. The beta version will be available in the first quarter of 2023 and supports two main functions – spot limit orders and margin trading. Users can use them as follows:

If a user wants to buy an asset at a specific price (lower than the current market price), you place a limit order in the system. For example, a user wants to buy 1 ETH for $1100 while it sells for $1250. So a user places an order for $1,100 and sends money to the liquidity pool. The money stays there and adds to the system’s liquidity until a user cancels the order or the price reaches the range you specify. After the transaction is completed, the user receives the purchased asset plus a commission for the participation of their money in ensuring liquidity (calculated according to a transparent formula). Spot limit trading on TheTrade also uses a new role – the executor. Each user can earn additional income by executing orders as an executor.

Users are leveraged from TheTrade’s liquidity pools. Each margin limit order works according to the same mechanics as a spot limit order on TheTrade, so each user will receive a reward for providing liquidity to the Uniswap v3 pool (depending on the pool: from 0.01%; to 1%). Also, margin trading on TheTrade uses two new roles – executor and liquidator. Each user can earn additional income by executing orders as an executor or liquidator.

Embrace the DEX Potential with The Trade

TheTrade is a real game-changer in the world of crypto trading. Counter to the traditional exchanges where users pay fees for transactions, TheTrade rewards users with a fee for their limit orders. It’s no magic or scam; it’s the way the system can reward users for adding liquidity to a pool for the time they’re waiting for their limit order to be filled.

Thus, TheTrade’s unique benefits are end-to-end protection from price slippage, sandwich attacks or manipulation typical for many DEXs, and full transparency of your activities.

TheTrade does not use external resources to execute a limit order, as competitors do, and therefore does not pay commissions to external resources for their services. On the contrary, TheTrade has introduced new roles for its community, with which users have an additional opportunity to earn money. In addition, it means that TheTrade’s cash flow remains within the community. Also, implementing their order execution solution brings a more decentralized approach to DEX limit orders.

Enjoy trading on flexible terms and never pay extra – that’s possible with TheTrade.

