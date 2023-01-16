These 8 stocks record their new 52-week highs, gained up to 27% in a month – ?Peaking Out | The Economic Times16 Jan 2023, 07:21 PM ISTThe benchmark index Sensex slipped about 170 points to 60,092 on Monday. Despite this fall, 8 stocks from the BSE 500 index managed to touch new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

Agencies2/9CG Power and Industrial Solutions | New 52-week high: Rs 315.5| CMP: Rs 302.4In the last one month, the stock has gained about 8.5%Agencies3/9Edelweiss Financial Services | New 52-week high: Rs 75.8| CMP: Rs 73.55In the last one month, the stock has gained about 9%.

ETMarkets.com4/9The Federal Bank | New 52-week high: Rs 143.35 | CMP: Rs 140.25n the last one month, the stock has gained about 3%IANSHINDI5/9IDFC | New 52-week high: Rs 88.1 | CMP: Rs 87.95In the last one month, the stock has gained about 5%IANSHINDI6/9Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | New 52-week high: Rs 463.6| CMP: Rs 462.05In the last one month, the stock has gained about 16%ET Spotlight7/9L&T Finance Holdings | New 52-week high: Rs 98.25 | CMP: Rs 95.15In the last one month, the stock has gained about 4%Agencies8/9Lloyds Metals & Energy | New 52-week high: Rs 288.8 | CMP: Rs 285.4In the last one month, the stock has gained about 27%Reuters9/9PNC Infratech | New 52-week high: Rs 334.9 | CMP: Rs 328.85In the last one month, the stock has gained about 12%.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)