?These 8 smallcaps record their new 1-year highs, surge up to 30% in a month – Green Shoots | The Economic Times10 Jan 2023, 07:03 PM ISTThe benchmark index Sensex has fallen about 630 points to 60,115 on Tuesday. Despite this free fall in the markets, 8 stocks from the BSE smallcap index managed to record new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

ANI2/9Anand Rathi Wealth | New 52-week high: Rs 767.75 | CMP: Rs 745In the last one month, the stock has gained about 7%.

ANI3/9Mahindra CIE Automotive | New 52-week high: Rs 355.35 | CMP: Rs 346.25In the last one month, the stock has gained about 21%Agencies4/9Nelcast | New 52-week high: Rs 124.85 | CMP: Rs 121.25In the last one month, the stock has gained about 17%

ANI5/9Orient Paper & Industries | New 52-week high: Rs 44.8 | CMP: Rs 42.8In the last one month, the stock has gained about 18%

iStock6/9PG Electroplast | New 52-week high: Rs 1,184 | CMP: Rs 1,166.2In the last one month, the stock has gained about 12%iStock7/9Rama Steel Tubes | New 52-week high: Rs 46.1 | CMP: Rs 42.8In the last one month, the stock has gained about 29%iStock8/9Schneider Electric Infrastructure | New 52-week high: Rs 205.5 | CMP: Rs 202.5In the last one month, the stock has gained about 25%ReutersTilaknagar Industries | New 52-week high: Rs 124.95 | CMP: Rs 116.75

In the last one month, the stock has gained about 17%.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)