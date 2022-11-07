?These 8 BSE midcap stocks touch their new 52-week highs – Hitting new record | The Economic Times07 Nov 2022, 09:31 PM ISTBenchmark index Sensex closed higher and gained about 234 points to settle at 61,185 on Monday. During this rally, eight stocks from the BSE midcap index managed to touch new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

Bank Of India | New 52-week high: Rs 71.0| CMP: Rs 70.6In the last one month, the stock has gained about 45%.

Bharat Forge | New 52-week high: Rs 8,77.9| CMP: Rs 875.6In the last one month, the stock has gained about 14%.

Canara Bank | New 52-week high: Rs 311.8| CMP: Rs 309.5In the last one month, the stock has gained about 35%.

The Federal Bank | New 52-week high: Rs 139.3| CMP: Rs 137.0In the last one month, the stock has gained about 15%.

MRF | New 52-week high: Rs 95,954.4| CMP: Rs 94,917.7In the last one month, the stock has gained about 18%.

SJVN | New 52-week high: Rs 38.9| CMP: Rs 38.6In the last one month, the stock has gained about 11%

Tube Investments of India | New 52-week high: Rs 2,968.0| CMP: Rs 2,879.5In the last one month, the stock has gained about 5%.

Union Bank Of India | New 52-week of high: Rs 59.1| CMP: Rs 58.6In the last one month, the stock has gained about 31%.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)