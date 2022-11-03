These 7 stocks touch their new 52-week highs

The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor to analyse a stock’s current value and to predict its future price movement.
Bharat Forge | New 52-week of high: Rs 871.5 | CMP: Rs 856.9
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 23%.
| New 52-week of high: Rs 298.2 | CMP: Rs 295.1
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 29%.
The
| New 52-week of high: Rs 137.9 | CMP: Rs 137.2
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 16%.
| New 52-week of high: Rs 358.4 | CMP: Rs 353.8
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 7%.
| New 52-week of high: Rs 587.9 | CMP: Rs 584.8
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 10%.
| New 52-week of high: Rs 2,935.3 | CMP: Rs 2,861.9
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 4%.
| New 52-week of high: Rs 1,233.0 | CMP: Rs 1,188.6
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 14%.
