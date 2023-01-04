These 7 recently listed stocks to be on investor radar in Jan as lock-in set to expire: Report

Domestic equities were in a frenzy of activity in the last two months of 2022 with about 16 companies hitting the capital markets. While 9 got listed in November, seven made their debut in December.

Most of these public offers received overwhelming response from institutional, high networth as well as retail investors.

However, seven of the stocks will be in the limelight this month as the one-month and three-month lock-in for existing investors are up for expiry.

The 1-month lock-in expires for Dharmaj Crop Guard, Uniparts India, Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars, KFin Technologies and Elin Electronics, stated Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a report.

The three-month lock-in period expires for Electronics Mart and Tracxn Technologies this month.

Performance of stocks of these companies has been a mixed bag since they got listed.

Among these, Electronics Mart and Traxcn Technologies are only ones



to have given positive returns since the listing and are trading well above the issue price.

However, all other stocks are down 2-10% over their issue price. These stocks are more vulnerable to selling pressure from existing investors.

The lock-in period for Dharmaj Crop expired on Wednesday. The stock fell close to 3% in trade.

The next stock that will be on the watchlist this week is Uniparts India, as the lock-in period expires on Friday. The stock, which listed on December 12, has fallen about 1% over its issue price.

For Electronics Mart and Tracxn Technologies, the 3-month lock-in period will expire on January 10 and 16, respectively.

The 1-month lock-in for Sula Vineyards and Landmark Cars will expire on January 18 and 20, respectively. For KFin Technologies and Elin Electronics, it will expire on January 27.

