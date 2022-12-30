?These 7 hotel stocks rally up to 206% in 2022. Do you own any?

Several sectors, companies, investors are heaving a sigh of relief as 2022 draws to a close — thank God, the roller coaster is over. All this while, listed hotel companies were having their moment, lapping up surging gains. From the BSE universe, 8 hotel stocks have surged over 50% in 2022. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. Among the last 3 years, 2022 was the best for the industry, as prior to that it was crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.Despite a smart rally, most of these stocks are still trading over 20% away from their 52-week high levels (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look at how it fared on SWOT analysis, according to Trendlyne data.”While December ’22 has been another strong month for the industry, rising Covid cases globally threaten to spoil the party from Jan’23. However, with the hotel industry has already borne the brunt of three Covid waves over FY21-22 with demand bouncing back stronger and quicker each time, we expect the hotel industry to ride the wave yet again and emerge stronger from any potential Covid-led demand disruption,” says ICICI Securities research report.