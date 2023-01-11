These 6 stocks record their new 52-week low; fall up to 11% in 1 month – New Low | The Economic Times11 Jan 2023, 06:49 PM ISTBenchmark index Sensex closed flat while tipping a little over the negative terrain. It ended down by about 10 points to 60,105 on Wednesday. During this choppy trade, six stocks from the BSE 200 index slipped to touch their new 52-week lows.The 52-week low is the lowest price a stock has traded during the last one year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor to analyse a stock’s current value and to predict its future price movement

ANIIn the last one month, the stock has fallen about 8%Agencies3/7Biocon | New 52-week low: Rs 251 | CMP: Rs 251.5In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 8%

Agencies4/7Gland Pharma | New 52-week low: Rs 1,540.45 | CMP: Rs 1,597.1In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 8%Agencies5/7Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals | New 52-week low: Rs 1,294.95 | CMP: Rs 1,300In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 2%

Agencies6/7Vodafone Idea | New 52-week low: Rs 7.15 | CMP: Rs 7.46In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 6%ANI7/7Laurus Labs | New 52-week low: Rs 365.5 | CMP: Rs 366.95In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 11%