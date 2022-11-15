Top stocks: These 6 PSU stocks touch their new 52-week high – ?At a high! | The Economic Times15 Nov 2022, 06:15 PM ISTThe benchmark index Sensex gained about 250 points to 61,872 on Tuesday. During this rally, six stocks from the BSE PSU index managed to touch new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.iStockNew 52-week of high: Rs 684

CMP: Rs 677.7In the last one month stock has gained about 30%.

PTINew 52-week of high: Rs 273

CMP: Rs 270.2In the last one month stock has gained about 41%.ETBFSI4/7?Ircon InternationalNew 52-week of high: Rs 56.3

CMP: Rs 55.7In the last one month stock has gained about 31%.ANI5/7?Indian Railway Finance CorporationNew 52-week of high: Rs 25.6

CMP: Rs 25.2In the last one month stock has gained about 18%.ANI6/7?Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersNew 52-week of high: Rs 853

CMP: Rs 837.9In the last one month stock has gained about 34%.

ANINew 52-week of high: Rs 61.7

CMP: Rs 60.8In the last one month stock has gained about 65%.ETMarkets.comTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold