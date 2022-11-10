?These 5 stocks hit their new 52-week lows – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times10 Nov 2022, 07:36 PM ISTBenchmark index Sensex closed lower for the second consecutive day and lost about 420 points to 60,613 on Thursday. During this weak trade, five stocks from the BSE 100 index slipped to touch their new 52-week lows.The 52-week low is the lowest price a stock has traded during the last one year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor to analyse a stock’s current value and to predict its future price movement.iStock2/6?Aurobindo Pharma | New 52-week low: Rs 464.2 | CMP: Rs 478.1In the last one month, the stock has lost about 11%.

Agencies3/6?Bandhan Bank | New 52-week low: Rs 220.5 | CMP: Rs 222.1In the last one month, the stock has lost about 17%.Agencies4/6?Divi’s Laboratories | New 52-week low: Rs 3,261.3 | CMP: Rs 3,286.9In the last one month, the stock has lost about 11%.

iStock5/6Mphasis | New 52-week of low: Rs 1,915.7 | CMP: Rs 1,928.4In the last one month, the stock has lost about 9%.

6/6?Voltas | New 52-week low: Rs 815.6 | CMP: Rs 826.2In the last one month, the stock has lost about 8%.ET SpotlightTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold