?These 5 stocks hit their new 52-week highs

November 2, 2022
Alexander Graham
Sensex ended lower after a four-day winning streak, down about 215 points to 60,906 on Wednesday. Despite a fall in the markets, five stocks from the BSE 100 index managed to touch new 52-week highs.

The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

?Bharat Forge
New 52-week high: Rs 865 | CMP: Rs 846.3
In the last one month, the stock has gained about 22%.

?Coal India
New 52-week high: Rs 249.6 | CMP: Rs 245.2
In the last month, the stock gained about 15%.

?ITC
New 52-week high: Rs 356.2 | CMP: Rs 354.4
In the last month, the stock has gained about 7%

?Sun Pharma
New 52-week high: Rs 1070.8 | CMP: Rs 1051.8
In the last one month, the stock gained about 11%.

Trent
New 52-week high: Rs 1571.0 | CMP: Rs 1529.4
In the last month, the stock has gained about 8%.

