These 4 pharma stocks touch their new 52-week lows

Benchmark index Sensex closed higher by about 720 points to 60,566 on Monday. Despite the rally in the market, four stocks from the BSE Healthcare index slipped to touch their new 52-week lows.

The 52-week low is the lowest price a stock has traded during the last one year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor to analyse a stock’s current value and to predict its future price movement.

| New 52-week low: Rs 434.4 | CMP: Rs 437.25

In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 6%.

| New 52-week low: Rs 84.1 | CMP: Rs 88.35



In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 11%.

| New 52-week low: Rs 548 | CMP: Rs 551.5



In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 3%.

| New 52-week low: Rs 170.1 | CMP: Rs 173.95



In the last one month, the stock has fallen about 12%.

