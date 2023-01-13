These 4 Commodity stocks record their new 52-week highs, gained up to 40% in a month – Flowing With The Tide | The Economic Times13 Jan 2023, 06:57 PM ISTThe benchmark index Sensex bounces back after falling for three consecutive sessions. The index surged about 300 points to close at 60,261 on Friday. During this rally, 4 stocks from the BSE commodities index managed to record their new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement

Agencies2/5Camlin Fine Sciences | New 52-week high: Rs 174.6 | CMP: Rs 163.3In the last one month, the stock has gained about 9%Agencies3/5Jindal Steel & Power | New 52-week high: Rs 612.75 | CMP: Rs 610.05In the last one month, the stock has gained about 10%Reuters4/5Lloyds Metals & Energy | New 52-week high: Rs 279.45 | CMP: Rs 278.1In the last one month, the stock has gained about 43%Reuters5/5Orient Paper & Industries | New 52-week high: Rs 45.5| CMP: Rs 44.65In the last one month, the stock has gained about 21%